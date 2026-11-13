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NVIDIA academic grant supports Lawrence Technological University research on AI-based road event classification
7 days ago
Award provides NVIDIA accelerated computing for a multimodal, semi-supervised transportation research project. Lawrence Technological University has been selected for an NVIDIA Academic Grant supporting the project “Multimodal Road Event Classification via Semi-Supervision and Missing Modality.” The award will provide LTU researchers with advanced computing hardware to further academic work in artificial intelligence and transportation-related event classification.