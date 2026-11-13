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Miami Art Week Meets Oceanfront Luxury: Continuum Unveils an Exclusive Exhibition with Avant Gallery and Rebecca Setareh
By Kayla Johnson,9 days ago
As Miami prepares to welcome the international art world for Miami Art Week, Continuum is bringing an exceptional collection of modern and contemporary works into its oceanfront residences. In an exclusive collaboration with Miami’s Avant Gallery and independent Iranian artist Rebecca Setareh, the celebrated Miami Beach property will transform its lobby spaces into an immersive showcase of sculpture, abstract painting, and artistic expression.