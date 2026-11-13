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Alaska Airlines jets farther with 5 new nonstop routes from Seattle set for 2027
By REGAN GALLO-FENZ,9 days ago
Alaska Airlines travelers can add five new destinations to their 2027 travel list. Guests can fly nonstop from Seattle to Charlotte, Jacksonville, Norfolk, Des Moines, and Guadalajara, Mexico. This brings Alaska Airlines’ nonstop network from Seattle to 119 destinations. For the company, this is the first-ever nonstop flight offered to...