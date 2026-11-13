undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Five composers. Five American portraits.
By WSHU,8 days ago
When Orchestra Lumos invited five composers to write about people or ideas that helped shape America, the results were anything but conventional. Each composer found inspiration in something deeply personal, creating five distinct musical perspectives on the American story. Hear an encore broadcast of the world premiere performance of Five American Portraits, Friday night from 8 to 10 on America 250: The American Experience, on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.