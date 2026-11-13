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Kyle Cervantes breaks down leading his newest jazz-fusion project 'Suncatcher'
9 days ago
Colorado Springs-born saxophonist Kyle Cervantes began his musical sojourn playing alto sax, but eventually he felt the draw of the big horn. Recently, he shared with KUVO JAZZ, “I think I just started realizing my personal voice would come through on the deeper instruments, the more low wind stuff… And that's how I landed on baritone. Because I was like, ‘oh, this sounds like me.’"
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