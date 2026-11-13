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Issa Doumbia, Juventus-Napoli battle: the huge release clause and the contacts made, the agent speaks
By Gianluca Minchiotti,9 days ago
Issa Doumbia is among the many young players making a strong start in Italian football this season. The former AlbinoLeffe and Venezia player, who moved to Sporting Lisbon last summer for 23 million plus bonuses, is making his mark in the Portuguese league, the Champions League and for the national team. Head coach Roberto Mancini brought him on in the second half against France, and Doumbia made a positive contribution.