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Hugley is officially nominated as Georgia House speaker as Democrats choose their leaders
By Nor,9 days ago
By Alander Rocha, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgia House Democrats unveiled their picks to lead the chamber Thursday after winning a majority for the first time in two decades, officially naming Rep. Carolyn Hugley as their nominee for House speaker. Hugley,...