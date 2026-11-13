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Springfield warns of suspected email scam targeting planning and development applicants
By News Staff,9 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is warning community members about a suspected email scam involving a planning and development applicant. The City was recently notified that an individual claiming to represent the City contacted an applicant by email and requested payment to complete a planning and development application. The email referenced publicly available application information, used official-sounding titles and included an invoice directing to pay by bank wire transfer. The sender also claimed to be a member of the Springfield Planning Commission.