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Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy Break Down ‘The Good Daughter’ Ending, From Emotional Moments to Plot Twists
By Liz Calvario,8 days ago
Warning: Spoilers ahead for “The Good Daughter.”. Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy bring to life author Karin Slaughter’s best-selling psychological thriller “The Good Daughter” in the new Peacock series, out Nov. 12. The actors portray trauma-bonded yet resilient, estranged sisters Charlotte “Charlie” (Fahy) and Samantha “Sam”...
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