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NYC completes long-awaited redesign of McGuinness Boulevard
By Aaron Ginsburg,9 days ago
After decades of advocacy and numerous traffic-related fatalities and injuries, the redesign of Greenpoint’s McGuinness Boulevard is finally complete. Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday announced the completion of the project, which added parking-protected bike lanes along the corridor from Meeker Avenue to the Pulaski Bridge, shorter pedestrian crossings, and other street-safety improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. Work began in May, marking a major turning point for a project that was scaled back under former Mayor Eric Adams amid allegations of bribery involving a prominent local film production company.
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