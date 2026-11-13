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“The Unseen”
By KC Studio,9 days ago
Nerman Museum Curatorial Interns with JCCC President Dr. Tony Miksa (left) and JCCC Board of Trustees member Chad Carroll (right) at the opening of their exhibition. is the result of the first Nerman Museum undergraduate curatorial practicum developed throughout the summer of 2026. Each student surveyed and researched the museum’s permanent collection and collectively curated this installation. Selecting Terran Last Gun’s Another Human Being Experience: Return of the Unseen to Offer Guidance as a foundation, the cohort composed a central theme. The works in this exhibition represent the spectrum of humanity and encourage us to ponder the experiences that make us human.