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Business Window Decorating Contest Returns
By Terry Rogers,9 days ago
Downtown Milford Inc. announced the return of their Annual Downtown Business Decorating Contest as part of the Holiday Stroll. The Holiday Stroll is planned for Saturday, December 5 from 3 to 8 PM, but the contest will begin sooner. The contest has businesses decorating windows ahead of the stroll in competition for the coveted Santa Trophy they will display until next year.