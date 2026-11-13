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Polk County Sheriff’s Log
By Ethan Nahté,9 days ago
Connor Harvey, 25, of Pea Ridge was arrested on a warrant for 1st Degree Criminal Mischief. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Frachiseur Road near Grannis in reference to a physical altercation leading to the arrest of Ciara Self, 20, of Wickes on charges of 3rd Degree Battery, 1st Degree Criminal Mischief, Minor in Possession of Alcohol, Resisting Arrest without Violence, and Obstruction of Governmental Operations. Also arrested was Isayaih Bean, 22, of Texarkana on a charge of 3rd Degree Battery.
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