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Soccer Coach Card
7 days ago
Hello, crafty friends. My son just wrapped up his Fall soccer season and I thought it would be fun to share the card I created for his coach along with the gift we gave him. To create this card, I started by embossing a white A2 sized panel with THIS embossing folder. Next, I flicked on THIS for some splatter in the background. I die cut THIS ribbon from black, green and white cardstock. I stamped THIS soccer ball in the center of the circle and added THESE sentiments. I finished off the card by rounding all four corners of the card.