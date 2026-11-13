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Masamune-Lineage Wakizashi Sells for £83,700 as Bonhams’ Peter Yorke Collection Sells Out
By World Art News,9 days ago
A Japanese wakizashi carved with a dragon and presented in richly decorated gold-lacquer mounts sold for £83,700 at Bonhams, leading a sale in which every lot found a buyer. The Japanese Swords: The Peter Yorke Collection online auction closed on November 11, 2026, after opening on October 30. Bonhams described the result as a “white-glove” sale, the auction term for a complete sell-through. All sale prices reported here include buyer’s premium.