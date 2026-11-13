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Penn State women’s volleyball’s Kennedy Martin named AVCA player of the year semifinalist
By Noah Radio,9 days ago
Kennedy Martin keeps on delivering. The three-time AVCA All-American was named a national player of the year semifinalist, the AVCA announced Thursday. Martin has been on a tear recently, earning three straight Big Ten Player of the Week awards. Against No. 19 Minnesota last week, the senior tied the program record for kills in a match with 34.