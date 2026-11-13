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John Roger Becker, 100, of Cumberland, Iowa
By Roland Funeral Home,9 days ago
Location:Cumberland Community Center, Cumberland IA. Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Memorials:The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Atlantic Gospel Chapel, Cumberland Fire Department, Cass County 4-H, and the Iowa Cornhusking Association. Funeral Home:. Roland Funeral Service, Atlantic, Iowa. Cemetery:Immediately following...