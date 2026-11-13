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Jan Kaláb Takes Art Beyond the Canvas at KodlContemporary in Prague
By World Art News,8 days ago
Colorful rings hang in the air, bronze forms curl away from their bases, and a pink sculpture rises above a glass-walled gallery in Prague. In Beyond the Frame, Jan Kaláb takes the language of abstract painting into the space around it. The Czech artist’s new solo exhibition opened at KodlContemporary on November 12 and runs through January 10, 2027, bringing together painting, suspended objects and sculpture in a building that becomes part of the encounter.