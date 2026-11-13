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Yi Ming’s Dawning Sells for £384,500 at Bonhams London
By World Art News,9 days ago
An abstract landscape of violet, white and dark, restless brushwork achieved £384,500 at Bonhams London, placing contemporary painting among the major results of the auction house’s November Asian Art Week. Yi Ming’s Dawning: Where Night’s Last Dew Meets First Light, painted in 2012, sold in the Fine Chinese Art auction at New Bond Street on November 5, 2026. The reported price includes buyer’s premium.