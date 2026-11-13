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Deep-Dive Report Examines Challenges Facing NM Kids
9 days ago
11.13.26 – The New Mexico Children’s Roadmap is a new report from a child advocacy group that charts the many challenges facing kids today in New Mexico — and plots a path for future solutions. Gabrielle Uballez, executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children, talked to Nash about the many problems, and possible answers, her organization found while working on the report.