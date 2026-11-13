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Tech layoffs 2026: More than 200K jobs cut amid AI investment
By Peter Sonner,7 days ago
Technology companies have cut more than 200,000 jobs worldwide in 2026, according to layoffs tracker TrueUp, as businesses reorganize operations, reduce costs and redirect investment toward artificial intelligence. The United States remains the center of the restructuring activity. Oracle recorded the largest disclosed workforce reduction, cutting approximately 21,000 jobs over...