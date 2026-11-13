undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rare Tang Ying Brushpot Sells for £538,100 at Bonhams
By World Art News,9 days ago
A porcelain vessel made for a scholar’s desk commanded £538,100 at Bonhams London, becoming the leading result in The Marsh Collection: Art for the Literati (Part V) on November 5, 2026. The Qianlong-period famille rose brushpot, catalogued as an exceptionally rare “Tang Ying” example, combines a painted mountain landscape with poetry and seals that connect it to the artistic world of China’s imperial porcelain workshops. The reported price includes buyer’s premium.