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USU volleyball: Big road win for Aggies over Cougars
By Jason Turner sports editor,9 days ago
Make it four straight wins for the Aggies, whose late-season surge has given them a fighting chance to qualify for the four-team Pac-12 Tournament in volleyball. Utah State had yet to prevail on the road this season, but that changed with a hard-fought 3-1 triumph (19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23) over Washington State on Thursday evening in Pullman. The Aggies (7-16, 6-7) and Cougars (10-13, 5-8) were tied for fifth place in the conference standings heading into the match.