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Vandalia Woman Pleads Guilty To Firearm And Child Endangerment Charges
By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio,9 days ago
Vandalia, IL-(Vandalia Radio)- A 66-year old Vandalia woman has pled guilty to charges stemming from the death of her 14-year old adopted daughter/granddaughter in November 2025. Donna Toberman appeared in Fayette County Court on Tuesday with defense attorney Alicia Granito and States Attorney Brenda Mathis for a hearing and it was announced that a plea agreement had been reached as Toberman would plead guilty to two counts possession of a firearm without a valid Firearm Owners ID (FOID) Card and to one count of causing a child to be endangered. With the agreement, two other counts of possessing a firearm without a valid FOID card were dismissed. Toberman was then sentenced by Judge Bryan Kibler to 18 months of conditional discharge as it was stated that Toberman had no prior criminal history and had completed all recommended counseling.
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