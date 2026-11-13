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European shares end best week since June as strong earnings lift sentiment
By Anjana Jayakrishnan Nair, Johann M CherianAvinash P,9 days ago
Nov 13 (Reuters) - European shares were little changed on Friday, but recorded their best week since late June as strong earnings and a rotation out of tech globally helped investors look past geopolitical risks and the volatility involving AI stocks. The STOXX 600 closed flat at 664.14 points, and...