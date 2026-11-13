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City announces Thanksgiving Day closure, adjusted trash schedule
By Derrick Stuckly,9 days ago
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close on Thursday, November 26th and Friday, November 27th. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, November 28th for the Landfill and Recycling Center and Monday, November 30th for all other non-emergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week...
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