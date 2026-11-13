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US SEC proposes scaling back rules on executive pay disclosure
By Douglas Gillison,9 days ago
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's top regulator on Friday proposed scaling back requirements for publicly traded companies to disclose detailed information about compensation for executives and board members, saying it would help to unburden companies of complex requirements that do little to enlighten investors. The changes would let...