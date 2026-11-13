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US producer prices rise moderately in October, but inflation broadens out
By Lucia Mutikani,9 days ago
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - US producer prices rose moderately in October, but inflation at the factory gate posted its largest annual gain in four years, supporting the view that the Federal Reserve could continue raising interest rates after next month's widely expected hike. Despite the better-than-expected monthly reading reported...
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