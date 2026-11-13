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Fall Armyworms: Protecting Pastures and Winter Forages
By Derrick Stuckly,9 days ago
As fall progresses across Brown County, livestock producers and landowners should keep an eye out for fall armyworms in pastures, hayfields, and newly established winter forages. These insects are a familiar challenge for Texas producers, particularly following periods of rainfall and mild temperatures. Fall armyworms are most abundant from midsummer...
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