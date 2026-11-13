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McGregor PACE
9 days ago
More Joy, Less Worry: Supporting Aging Parents Through the Holidays. How McGregor PACE helps families celebrate with confidence and peace of mind. The holidays bring favorite recipes, treasured traditions, and time with the people we love. When celebrating with aging parents at home, they can also raise questions about balancing tradition with changing health needs. For families in Cuyahoga, Summit, and Lorain counties, McGregor offers something as valuable as a well-planned gathering: peace of mind that a dedicated care team is supporting your loved one all season long.