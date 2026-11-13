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Greater Cleveland Volunteers
9 days ago
Discover the joy of volunteering this holiday season. The holiday season is a time for spreading joy, sharing kindness and making a difference in the lives of others. What better way to embrace the spirit of the season than by giving back through volunteering? Whether you’re lending a helping hand, sharing your talents, or simply giving the gift of your time, small acts of service can make a big impact.