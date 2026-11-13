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Federal complaint filed against Monroe County Sheriff's Office in August shooting of deaf man
By WXXI News,9 days ago
The wife of a deaf man killed by Monroe County Sheriff's deputies has filed a federal complaint against Sheriff Todd Baxter and the county. Bonnie Kase called 911 this past August, reporting that her husband Gregory Kase, 62, was mentally ill, suicidal and in crisis at the Super 8 Motel in Henrietta. Responding deputies found Kase naked, exiting the bathroom with a boxcutter, saying he could not hear or understand what they were saying before he is shot.
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