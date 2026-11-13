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Cowculator tool helps cattle producers make informed decisions
By Oklahoma State University,9 days ago
For cow-calf producers, feed and grazing management account for the largest percentage of operation expenses. With input costs remaining volatile and unpredictable weather patterns throwing curveballs at forage availability and quality, managing herd nutrition efficiently is critical to maintaining a financially stable, herd-healthy cattle operation. To assist cattle producers in...