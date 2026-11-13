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Biscuit and Gravy Bowl is back for third year in Charleston
By Jack Carlson,9 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The annual Biscuit & Gravy Bowl returns for a third year in the Capital City on Saturday morning. Vendors from across the Kanawha Valley will bring crock pots filled with gravy and hundreds of biscuits to Capitol Market in Charleston. The event begins at 10 a.m., with proceeds benefitting the community service projects of the Southridge Church, one of the organizers for the event.
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