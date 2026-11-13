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Satellite Beach Lions Club and Kelly Ford Partner to Provide $40K in Flood Relief to Brevard County FL Families
By Terry Windall,4 days ago
NATIONAL NEWS (MELBOURNE, Fla.) — — When disaster strikes, the strength of a community is measured by how its neighbors come together to help one another. In response to the recent flooding that has impacted individuals and families throughout Brevard County, Kelly Ford and the Satellite Beach Lions Club are joining forces to provide $40,000 in relief assistance and help residents take meaningful steps toward recovery.