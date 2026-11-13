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UFR Podcast No. 2597: Kinsey Mohwinkle, Nick Baldwin, Joel Penner, Tyler Brooke, Brody Phillips
9 days ago
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 2597: Friday, November 13th. Regional Sports Spotlight: Kinsey Mohwinkle, St. Cloud State volleyball. Friday Fights: Nick Baldwin, theScore. College Football Preview: Dordt at Northwestern with Joel Penner, Dordt head coach. NFL Preview: Vikings at Packers with Tyler Brooke, Acme Packing Co. KMAland Winter...