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HCC Nail Technician students deliver manicures, smiles to Attucks Middle School girls
By Donald Sparks, HCC Central Communications Director,8 days ago
When Houston City College (HCC) Nail Technician student Roslyn George attended middle school a few years ago, she recalled desiring to get her fingernails polished like some of the girls she saw in her classroom. HCC Nail Technician program student Roslyn George gives a manicure to an Attucks Middle School...
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