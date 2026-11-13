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PayPal or Crypto: Which Gets Players Their Winnings Faster?
By Vaigha Varghese,9 days ago
PayPal said in March that its dollar stablecoin, PYUSD, would be available to customers in 70 countries, up from just the U.S. and the U.K., according to an exclusive Fortune report. The move blurred the line between a card-style payment brand and a crypto rail, and it raised an old question for players: when winnings are ready to leave a casino, which route gets the money to the bank first?