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Blumenthal 'will not be intimidated' by DOJ investigation threat
By WSHU,9 days ago
The U.S. Justice Department is threatening to investigate Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) over a planned probe into who is funding the White House ballroom. Come January, Blumenthal is likely to chair the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. He said he’ll use that position to investigate the projects and their funders, citing concerns that the money could come from people seeking favors from the Trump administration.