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Department of Justice Seizes $1.2B in North Korean Crypto Stolen From Binance
By Bena Ilyas,8 days ago
The Department of Justice (DOJ) has obtained court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion in cryptocurrency stolen from Binance by North Korean military hackers. The DOJ aims to freeze the stolen funds related to a $6.3 billion cyberattack and is part of a broader strategy to interfere with cryptocurrency-theft operations.