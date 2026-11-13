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Tether Gold KPMG Audit Confirms $2.24 Billion in Physical Gold Reserves
By Bena Ilyas,9 days ago
The Tether Gold KPMG audit shows that the digital gold coin was wholly backed by actual gold as of the end of 2025 (December 31). The accounting firm KPMG carried out an independent audit of TG Commodities, the issuer of XAU₮, and found that there is a strong correlation between the amount of gold held by TG Commodities and the number of tokens circulating.