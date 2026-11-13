undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand receives $25,000 donation to help expand programs
By Leah Smith,9 days ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The $25,000 donation will help the Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand expand programs for local children, Executive Director Ryan Grace said. The donation came from Grand Strand Medical Center and its parent company, HCA Healthcare. Grace said the money will support wellness, nutrition and recreation programs.
2