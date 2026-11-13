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Lutnick held on through the Epstein scandal. The Nvidia scandal is qualitatively different.
By Steve Benen,9 days ago
Over the past couple of years, there’s been some unexpected overlap between the political world and the tech industry, though most of it has related to money. Executives at tech giants have, for example, shoveled millions at Donald Trump for some of the president’s pet vanity projects, and at Republican candidates aligned with the industry’s priorities.