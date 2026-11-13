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International Notes: Porzingis, Hart, Mays, Teague, Nunn
By Arthur Hill,9 days ago
Kristaps Porzingis’ NBA career may be over, but he could have a future in the EuroLeauge if he gets his health issues under control, writes Pijus Sapetka of BasketNews. Porzingis announced recently that he’s stepping away from basketball to focus on overcoming a persistent illness. He’s under contract to the Warriors for $20MM this season and holds a $3MM guarantee for 2027/28, but he’s indicated that he’s willing to consider a buyout.