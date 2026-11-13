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Why data center development has rapidly grown amid public and political pushback
By Ed Williams, Searchlight New Mexico,9 days ago
A normal large business venture coming to town might look something like this: politicians lobby to bring in the new business, in full view of the public. They want the jobs and the economic growth, and their constituents probably do too. They might negotiate tax incentives, go through a permitting process, and be up and running in a few years.