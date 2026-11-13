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State superintendent proposes $2.75 billion in school aid, calling current funding formula ‘broken’
By Rachel Ryan,9 days ago
WISCONSIN — Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction State Superintendent Jill Underly has proposed $2.75 billion in new aid for K-12 schools, calling the current funding formula “broken,” in a new 2027-29 biennial budget request memo. “For more than 15 years, funding increases have been disconnected from inflation,...
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