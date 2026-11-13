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Tampa accounting firm secures $206 million to acquire firms nationwide
By Chuck Merlis,8 days ago
Tampa-based Aline Accounting Partners has secured a $206 million financing package led by Square Nine Capital to refinance existing debt and fund acquisitions as the company expands nationwide. Announced Thursday, Nov. 12, the financing will support purchases of additional accounting and advisory firms, along with investments in personnel, technology and expanded services.