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Biggest Emerging Markets Banks 2026
By David Sanders,8 days ago
China now holds 27 of the top 50 spots, while Taiwan’s newly merged TS Financial enters at No. 43. In our ranking of the largest emerging-market banks, Chinese institutions are once again highly represented. Balance sheet expansion continues, but the Chinese government’s policy priorities have driven growth through lending to state-owned enterprises, infrastructure projects, and targeted financing for strategic industries, rather than broad-based credit growth. In the consumer segment, diminished consumer confidence and ongoing real estate issues have dampened loan demand.