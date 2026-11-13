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Gilmore Girls Baby Names Beyond Rory That Deserve Another Look
By Sydni Ellis,5 days ago
"Gilmore Girls" is my favorite comfort show. Every fall, I head back to Stars Hollow, fall in love alongside Rory (I'm Team Logan and Team Jess, but never Dean), run an inn with Lorelai, and enjoy Friday night dinners with Emily and Richard. The Gilmores are like another family, as I've been obsessed with this early 2000s series for decades. In fact, I even named my firstborn son after one of the characters on the show — and my husband didn't realize the connection until years later.