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Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350: Earn $350 FanCash for Knicks-Pacers, FSU-Pitt, NBA on Friday
By Andy Bryan,7 days ago
The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. In the NBA on Friday, the Knicks will visit the Pacers at 7 p.m. ET, with New York favored by 8.5 points and the total at 218.5. In college football, Florida State will visit Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. ET, with the Panthers favored by 3.5 points and the total at 52.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash: